Boston Celtics (59-20, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (39-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -3.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will aim for its 60th win this season when the Celtics play the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are 29-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is the worst team in the Eastern Conference recording 22.9 assists per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.8.

The Celtics are 37-12 in conference matchups. Boston is 8-3 in one-possession games.

The Magic are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Celtics allow to opponents. The Celtics average 11.2 more points per game (116.9) than the Magic give up (105.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games.

Derrick White is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 20.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 110.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)