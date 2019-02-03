Boston sports teams lend support to Patriots for Super Bowl LIII

Boston sports teams are giving the Patriots an extra show of support on Sunday.

The Celtics tweeted after their win against the Oklahoma Thunder Sunday afternoon, saying, “We did our job, now it’s your turn.”

The Red Sox also wished the Patriots luck, tweeting a photo of Tom Brady and Red Sox star JD Martinez and saying, “We’ll say it once more…#BEATLA!”

The Bruins also tweeted a picture of a fan in a Patrice Bergeron jersey walking next to a fan in a Tom Brady Jersey. The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals on Sunday 1-0.

