DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte sank a big 3-pointer late and Boston University held off UNC Greensboro 71-68 in the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday.

Mathon hit 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Terriers (22-12). Jonas Harper scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Javante McCoy added 13 points.

The Terriers were clinging to a one-point lead when Whyte buried a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to push the lead to four.

De’Monte Buckingham had 21 points for the Spartans (17-15). Bas Leyte added 17 points.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox