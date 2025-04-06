Boston Bruins (31-37-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (33-36-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -164, Bruins +138; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres after David Pastrnak’s hat trick against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Bruins’ 5-1 win.

Buffalo is 33-36-6 overall and 9-11-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have allowed 264 goals while scoring 243 for a -21 scoring differential.

Boston has an 11-10-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 31-37-9 record overall. The Bruins have a 26-7-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Pastrnak has 40 goals and 54 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

