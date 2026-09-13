BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was activated from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and was slated to bat cleanup in a series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

The 34-year-old went on the IL Aug. 31 with a strained left hamstring. Contreras leads the Red Sox with a career-best 26 homers and 79 RBIs while entering with a .274 average.

He played two rehab games for Double-A Portland, going 2 for 7 with two RBIs.

Infielder Anthony Seigler was put on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation. He got hurt during a swing in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Royals.

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