Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) as Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) looks at the goal during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brad Marchand got up close and personal with one Toronto Maple Leafs player during a playoff game Thursday.

During a scrap in the first period of the game, the Bruins forward licked Leo Komarov’s face before skating back to the bench.

After the game, Marchand said he thought Komarov wanted to cuddle and he was just trying to rattle him.

The Bruins dominated the Maple Leafs during the playoff-opening game, winning 5-1.

Marchand, David Backes and David Krejci each scored a power-play goal and Tuukka Rask stopped 26 shots.

