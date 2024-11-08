BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Flames on Thursday night.

It was Marchand’s second OT winner of the season and redeemed a penalty he committed that led to a power-play goal during the opening minute of the third period.

Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha and Cole Koepke scored Boston’s other goals, and David Pastrnak had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

Calgary received goals from Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri. The Flames trailed 3-1 going into the third period before Sharangovich scored with a man advantage and Kadri evened it at 9:55.

Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for the Flames.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary opened the season with four straight wins, but have only won three games in its last 10.

Bruins: Korpisalo made his fifth start of the season in goal and is now 3-2.

Key moment

With a shootout looming, Boston’s Elias Lindholm forced a turnover along the boards that led to Marchand netting his fourth goal of the season and the Bruins’ third overtime win.

Key stat

After hitting the post twice in regulation, Marchand recorded the 21st overtime winning goal in his career.

Up next

The Flames wrap up a three-game trip at Buffalo on Saturday, the same day the Bruins conclude a two-game homestand against Ottawa.

