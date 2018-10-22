Brady, Edelman pulling for Red Sox, hate Dodgers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady may have moved to New England for his career, but his dislike of LA sports teams is as pure as any born-and-bred Bostonian.

Brady, who said he “loved baseball” growing up, was asked about Dodgers players he disliked as a kid.

“There was a lot of them,” he said. “Oh my God.”

Brady grew up rooting for the San Francisco Giants in the 1980’s, at a time when the Giants-Dodgers rivalry was hot.

“There was just that Giants-Dodgers rivalry that was pretty great,” he said. “I was a Giants fan growing up but now I’m a Red Sox fan. It couldn’t have set up any better for the Red Sox to win the World Series and I think they’re gonna do it.”

Just like Sox fans will always remember the names of hated Yankees players, Brady remembers the names of rival Dodgers players.

“I mean, Fernando Valenzuela, he was the one when I was young we didn’t like,” Brady said. “He was so great and used to beat the Giants all the time.”

Now, TB12 is looking forward to rooting against his childhood rival once again, hoping to see the Sox beat LA with a World Series win.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “It’s been a while since they’ve been to the World Series but everyone’s paying attention, everyone’s following them, they had an incredible season and we’re all cheering them on. It’s gonna be pretty sweet.”

Julian Edelman, who is also from California, says he also hates the Dodgers and is looking forward to the Sox getting a World Series win.

