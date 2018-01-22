Brady family members in Minnesota ready to watch him in Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Some Patriots fans close to quarterback Tom Brady said they will happily be watching him in Super Bowl LII — his second cousins on his mother’s side.

Kenley and Benton Johnson live near Minneapolis and watched the Patriots win last year. It was the end to a hard season, as Brady’s mother and their relative Galynn was diagnosed and treated for cancer.

“Last year was our Aunt Galynn dealing with, battling with cancer. And this year, it’s like ‘OK, this is your roots and now you’re bringing it home. It’s just a lot all in a big back-to-back-year,” said Benton Johnson.

They do not plan on seeing too much of Brady before the game but they hope to spend some time with him soon.

