Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski haven’t just reunited on the field in Tampa Bay, they also got together to star in a Frito-Lay commercial.

Running back Marshawn Lynch read from a book called “’ Twas the Night Before Kickoff” as professional football players and coaches lay in their beds with Frito-Lay snacks.

Gronkowski can be seen eating nachos while Brady polished his Buccaneers helmet.

“Brady polished his helmet to give it a glean, excited for game day with his brand new team,” Lynch read.

The Christmas carol-themed commercial is promoting the start of the NFL season, which kicks off Thursday night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently starred in a commercial for Subway.

