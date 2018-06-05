Brady, Gronkowski return for Pats mandatory minicamp after skipping off-season activities

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will take the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday after skipping other off-season activities.

The high-profile quarterback and tight end were back at Gillette Stadium Monday for fantasy camp, where they instructed some lucky fans who pay to experience a day in the life of a player. All money raised goes to charity.

This was a good sign for New England fans as some worries mounted from Brady and Gronkowski missing voluntary off-season activities.

During the annual Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer Sunday, Gronkowski confirmed to 7News that he would be joining his teammates this week.

“I’ll be looking forward to it, can’t wait to get back, get back to work,” he said. “I’ll be there with my new buzzed haircut and can’t wait to get going again.”

Team owner Robert Craft confirmed in late May that Brady would also attend the mandatory minicamp.

“I know that he’s very excited about being at minicamp and having a very special season this year,” he said.

While Brady and Gronkowski were no-shows during off-season workouts, other players were there with their mind set on the upcoming season.

“We support all of our teammates,” said specials team captain Matthew Slater. “We’re excited. Every opportunity we have we get better.”

Head Coach Bill Belichick is expected to speak before practice Tuesday morning.

