FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have dropped a hint about the year he plans on retiring from the NFL in a comment on Instagram.

ESPN posted a photo of the star player on the social media site with a quote from his recent Oprah Winfrey interview on his retirement plans.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” the quote read. “I think I’m seeing that there’s definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later.”

Brady wouldn’t give Winfrey an exact age when he plans on retiring but a comment on ESPN’s Instagram post has fans raising their eyebrows.

The comment under the photo, which came from Brady’s verified account, read, “Cuarenta y cinco,” followed by three emojis — the see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil monkeys.

Cuarenta y cinco means 45 in Spanish, the age that in the past Brady had targeted as his retirement age.

Brady will be turning 41 in August, giving him several more seasons at Gillette if he does plan on playing until 45.

