Brady listed as questionable on injury report ahead of AFC Championship Game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report as the team prepares for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Brady, 40, declined to address the injury while speaking to reporters at his news conference Friday.

“We’re not talking about that,” Brady said in response to questions about the injury.

“We’ll see,” Brady told 7’s Byron Barnett, who asked “Tom, how confident are you that you’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Alan Branch, Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, and LaAdrian Waddle were also listed as questionable. All five players were limited participants in Friday’s practice.

The Jaguars have just one player listed as questionable on the injury report — safety Tashaun Gipson.

