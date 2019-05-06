LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHDH) — Most people visit Churchill Downs to bet on horses during the Kentucky Derby but New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made an unique high-stakes wager with his former teammate Danny Amendola.

Brady bet the current Detroit Lions wide receiver $100,000 on whether or not he could hit a target in the distance with a small football.

“Alright, this is for 100 grand, 100 grand if I hit this?” Amendola could be heard asking Brady, who responded by saying, “Yeah.”

Amendola took two running steps forward before he hurled the ball towards a building.

It is unclear whether he actually hit the target.

Before running to get the ball back, Amendola asked Brady to go “double or nothing.”

It doesn’t appear Brady took him up on that bet.

