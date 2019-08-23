FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn’t just turn heads on the field Thursday night.

Brady made a fashion statement with his post-game outfit following the team’s preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers.

The star player rocked a tan fedora while answering reporters’ questions at the podium.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton also wore some interesting headwear after the game.

He donned a black fedora with a scarf wrapped around his head.

Newton is known for making bold fashion choices.

