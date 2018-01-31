MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Tom Brady is doing what he can to make sure his jersey isn’t stolen after this year’s Super Bowl.

The Patriots quarterback told USA Today that he will take the game jersey with him, as long as New England wins.

However, if Philadelphia wins, Brady said he will be “throwing it in the garbage.”

His jersey was stolen after last year’s Super Bowl but it was later returned.

