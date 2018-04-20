FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the king when it comes to merchandise sales.

Brady’s merchandise sold more than any other player, according to the annual NFL Players Association sales rankings.

This is the second time in three years he’s taken the top spot.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came in second with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz placing third.

Nick Foles merchandise ranked 22nd. He replaced Wentz and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a victorious Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

