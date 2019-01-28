Brady once again shuts down retirement rumors ahead of Super Bowl LIII

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is once again shutting down rumors that he will be retiring in the near future.

Some fans and foes speculated that the 41-year-old star player, who is often considered the greatest of all time (GOAT), will end his career following Super Bowl LIII when the Patriots face off against the Los Angeles Rams. This championship game comes full circle for Brady, who won his first Super Bowl against the then St. Louis Rams 17 years ago.

Brady told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington in a recent interview that this will not be his last game.

“I feel like I repeat the same answer but no one wants to believe me,” Brady told Darlington. “I’ve set a goal for myself at 45 and like I said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year but every year is tough.”

Brady has spent 19 seasons in New England, winning five Super Bowls and nine American Football Conference championships.

