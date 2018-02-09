Brady reflects on Super Bowl loss, looks forward in new Instagram post

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - In his first Instagram post since a tough loss in Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady says he has taken a few days to reflect on the season.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” he said. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal.”

Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards and three touchdowns in the game, but the Patriots fell to the Eagles, 41-33 after a late strip sack stymied a Patriots drive.

“Learning turns everything into a positive,” he said in the post. “And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude.

Brady thanked his teammates, the organization, the Eagles for bringing out the best in the team, the fans, and his family and friends.

Brady posted the message along with a photo of teammate Rob Gronkowski. Rumors have swirled around whether the game was Gronkowski’s final game, as he is rumored to be contemplating retirement. Gronkowski did not refute those rumors in a postgame interview.

You can see the full post here:

