(WHDH) — Ahead of the Super Bowl showdown, Tom Brady is set to break a record that has stood for 20 years.

If Brady plays well, and without injury, he will be the first quarterback to break the Madden curse.

Almost every player who has landed on the cover of Madden NFL since 1999 has either suffered an injury, a drop in production or a bad playoff loss.

Brady has thrown for over 4,500 passing yards this season with more than 30 touchdowns.

