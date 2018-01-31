MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — The Patriots quarterback reminisced for reporters the time he tried chewing tobacco at a young age.

Tom Brady explained that his uncles gave him the chewing tobacco, which didn’t end so well.

“They said, ‘Look, if we give it to you, you can’t spit it out until you get home.’ Of course they give it to me, and within five minutes, I’m outside throwing up all over the place,” Brady said.

Brady went on to say he hasn’t had much chewing tobacco since then.

