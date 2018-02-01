MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Tom Brady shared a starling story with the media ahead of the Super Bowl showdown.

The Patriots quarterback explained how he has been bitten by a dog in two separate incidents.

The first happened on his grandfather’s farm in Minnesota when he was young. He described how he gave a dog a bone, and when he went down to give the dog a kiss, the dog bit him in the lip.

Many years later, a military dog went after him on the field at Gillette Stadium as he went to meet service members.

When Brady raised his arms to great the service members, a dog ran at him. One of the men was able to grab the dog as he went for Brady’s neck, but on the way down, the dog bit Brady in the thigh.

“I was standing there with a bunch of tough guys and they all saw it. They were like, ‘Are you okay?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m okay,’ but I could feel the cut,” Brady explained. “Obviously I couldn’t say anything like, ‘Oh man, that hurt,’ because I’m with the toughest guys in the world.”

Almost an hour passed by as Brady interacted with the service members before he went to get treated by his trainer.

He now has a scar on his quad.

