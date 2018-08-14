FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback is sporting new headgear this season following an impending helmet ban.

Tom Brady wore a different helmet during practice Monday compared to the one he has worn for most of his career.

His previous headgear is one of 10 that will be banned by the league by the end of the season because they have proven to be the worst at protecting head injuries.

The 10 helmets facing a ban are Rawlings’ Impulse and Impulse+, Quantum and Tachyon; SG Varsity and SG 2.0; Schutt Vengeance Z10 (model 204100), Air XP (model 789002) and Air XP Pro (model 789102); and Riddell VSR-4 (model R41133).

About 200 players used those helmets last season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)