Brady tackles tough topics including retirement and Deflategate during Oprah interview

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tackled tough topics in an interview with Oprah Winfrey during her “Super Soul Sunday” special.

During the sit-down interview, Brady gave fans a glimpse into what has driven him to become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

“I know my strengths, I’ve improved on some of the weaknesses, and I still think I want to go out there and compete and play with a bunch of 22-year-olds,” he said.

Brady, who turns 41 in August, has many fans and analysts questioning when he will retire. When Winfrey asked, he wouldn’t give a definitive age of when he’ll stop playing.

“What does that end look like to you?” she asked. “Is that 43, is it 45?”

“As long as I’m still loving it,” Brady answered. “As long as I’m loving the training and the preparation and am willing to make the commitment.”

Brady also talked about the Deflategate saga, explaining why he decided to drop the fight and accept a four-game suspension.

“Just too much anxiety, you know, too much,” he said. “I realized I couldn’t win and it was divided attention and I was tired of that.”

This suspension gave him the month of September off for the first time in over a decade, something that he said he made sure to utilize.

