Brady talks about injured hand, win over Jaguars in AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Following his team’s come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke about what it was like to lead his team to victory despite an injury to his hand.

In his weekly interview with WEEI, Brady talked about the injury, offering clarity that was missing leading into the game, which the Patriots won, 24-20, saying it was a “really good cut” and that he wasn’t sure he’d be able to play at first.

“We just ran into each other and my thumb just got bent back,” Brady said. “It wasn’t his helmet or anything it just kinda got bent back and that’s why I thought it was a lot worse.”

Brady said doctors checked out the thumb and determined there was no damage that normally comes with that type of injury, but the cut required 12 stitches.

The 40-year-old Brady said it was “pretty stressful.”

Despite the injury, Brady played well, completing 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Jacksonville.

Brady says he expects to get the stitches out mid-week and doesn’t expect the injury will be a problem in two weeks when the Patriots play the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

