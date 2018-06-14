Brady talks about personal life, anthem protests in interview with Oprah Winfrey

(WHDH) — Tom Brady gave his fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, specifically his relationship with his wife, in a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey asked the Patriots quarterback questions about his relationship with the supermodel and how it keeps him grounded.

“I love having the, you know, to come home to someone that engages me every night, you know, she makes me laugh, oh my God,” he said.

Brady was especially effusive when talking about the balance Gisele provides in his life.

“She stretches me in ways that, without her, I couldn’t,” he said. “She can always count on me and I know I can always count on her.”

The five-time Super Bowl champion also addressed the ongoing national anthem controversy and how the Patriots addressed it as a team.

“Taking a knee divided the country,” Winfrey said. “What was happening in your locker room?

“I think there were a lot of really good, healthy conversations coming out of it in our locker room,” he said. “The great part about sports are the relationships, and I’ve been in it for a long time, I’ve been with guys from all different parts of the country — every color, race, belief — and you know what? You respect what other people…you know I do…I respect why people are doing what they’re doing, and they’re all doing it for different reasons, and that’s ok.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)