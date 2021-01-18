NEW ORLEANS (WHDH) — Two of football’s all-time greats shared a moment on the field for potentially the last time Sunday night.

As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after defeating New Orleans, 30-20, he stopped to talk with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and give him a hug.

Brady also threw a touchdown pass to one of Brees’ sons.

Speculation has been swirling that Brees may be retiring.

He turned 42 the Friday before the playoff game against the Buccaneers.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)