BROWERVILLE, MN (WHDH) — About 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis, family of Patriots’ Tom Brady are excited to cheer him on in the Super Bowl.

At the Double Eagle Golf Course, Brady’s family said they first sensed his competitive edge as he played with his dad and grandfather, not leaving until they got some kind of game in.

However, for Brady’s cousin, he remembers all the times together.

“My favorite memories are the fishing, us going out fishing and having this great fish fry,” said Paul Johnson. “Where I started thinking he would be big is when I would see him at Michigan.”

The small town with a population of just under 800 will be showing their love for the Patriots and Tom Brady Sunday.

