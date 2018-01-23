MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Tom Brady’s jersey at this year’s Super Bowl will be locked down.

According to TMZSports.com, federal and state officials, as well as private security, will be watching over uniforms and other game-used memorabilia in Minneapolis.

The website also reports the man who took Brady’s jersey last February during Super Bowl LI is barred from attending all future NFL games.

