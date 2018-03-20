FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots fans shouldn’t expect to see Tom Brady’s sons follow in their dad’s footsteps.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Patriots quarterback said his sons enjoy watching football, but added that they are interested in other sports.

He said that 10-year-old Jack plays soccer and hopes to be a goalie for the United States in the Olympics.

Eight-year-old Ben focuses on playing hockey, according to Brady.

