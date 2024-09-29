FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Brandon Bye’s first goal of the season came late in the second half and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves, leading the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Bye took a pass from Luca Langoni in the 86th minute and scored for the 10th time in his seven-year career. It was the second assist for Langoni in seven career appearances.

Ivacic earned his fifth clean sheet of the season for New England (9-17-4).

Joe Willis did not have a save in goal for Nashville (8-14-9).

Nashville returns home to host D.C. United on Wednesday. The Revolution travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox