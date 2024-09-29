FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Brandon Bye’s first goal of the season came late in the second half and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves, leading the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Bye took a pass from Luca Langoni in the 86th minute and scored for the 10th time in his seven-year career. It was the second assist for Langoni in seven career appearances.

Ivacic earned his fifth clean sheet of the season for New England (9-17-4).

Joe Willis did not have a save in goal for Nashville (8-14-9).

Nashville returns home to host D.C. United on Wednesday. The Revolution travel to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

