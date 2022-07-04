BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox will put one of the organizations’ most promising young arms on the mound for their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Confirmed from the man himself, Brayan Bello has been informed he’s starting for the Red Sox Wednesday — Katie Morrison (@KatieMo61) July 5, 2022

Brayan Bello, the Red Sox fourth highest ranked prospect by Baseball America, will take throw from an MLB for the first time in his career in a key inter-divisional rivalry.

The youngster, only 23, will join an exclusive list of young Sox hurlers. Since the start of the 21st century, only 20 pitchers age-23 or younger have pitched for Boston. Bello will be only the fourth since 2015.

The Dominican Republic native began the year in Double-A but has shuffled between Portland and Triple-A Worcester with a 2.33 ERA and a 3.45 strikeout to walk ratio split between the two clubs.

Bello’s promotion is prompted not only by his success in the minors but the parade of injuries that have worked their way through Boston’s pitching staff. Nathan Eovaldi (back inflammation), Rich Hill (sprained knee), James Paxton (Tommy John surgery), Chris Sale (stress fracture in rib), and Garrett Whitlock (hip inflammation) are among the names currently on the Red Sox injured list.

The Red Sox currently sit at second place in the AL East with a 45-35 record and stole Monday’s series opener from Tampa courtesy of a 4-0 win.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)