BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will be without pitcher Chris Sale for the rest of the season after the player suffered a wrist fracture.

The team announced that Sale suffered the injury during a “bicycle accident” on Saturday, Aug. 6, and, following surgery, will be out for the rest of the 2022 season with a tentative return for spring training next year.

In a statement, the Red Sox organization said Sale “underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a right distal radius (wrist) fracture” at a facility in Wellesley.

Sale had already been recovering after having surgery on a broken finger, an injury that came after he was hit by a line drive while pitching against the Yankees back in July.

The seven-time All-Star is currently in the third year of a five-year deal worth $145 million.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

