FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) – Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman made their Red Sox debuts during spring training in Fort Myers, Florida.

While the day did not end as planned, the game generated hope for the season.

Pitcher Crochet took the mound for the first time as a member of the Red Sox Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The hard throwing lefty tossed an inning and two-thirds of scoreless baseball, giving up just three hits and striking out four.

Newcomer Bregman made his Red Sox spring training debut as well.

The 2024 Gold Glover got the start at third and went three-for-three at the plate, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

However, the Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays 8 to 7.

