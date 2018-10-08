Brewhaha: Boston, New York breweries join Sox-Yanks showdown

(WHDH) — A brewery battle is heating up as the Red Sox travel to New York in a deadlocked series.

Boston-based Sam Adams took to social media to take shots at Brooklyn Brewery. Not surprisingly, each brewery is backing their local team, and the war of words ended with a friendly wager.

The official Sam Adams Twitter account started the battle:

Hey @BrooklynBrewery wanna hear a joke? New York’s baseball team. — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 5, 2018

The New York-based brewery responded in kind:

That's pretty bold coming from the team that's about to lose the division. — The Spook-lyn Boo-ery 🍁🎃🍻 (@BrooklynBrewery) October 5, 2018

The breweries settled on a wager: The losing city has to post on Twitter a video toasting with the winner’s beer and wearing the winning brewery’s hat. They also have to rename a beer in their tap room.

The Sox and Yankees take a 1-1 series to the Bronx Monday night in the best-of-5 American League Divisional Series.

