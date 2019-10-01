Brock Holt seems to hint at departure from Red Sox in Instagram post

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox veteran Brock Holt may not be long for the team, according to a cryptic Instagram post published Tuesday.

“I am forever grateful for the past 7 years! It has been one hell of a ride! Don’t know what is next but I’m excited to find out. Until next time!” Holt posted.

Holt has been with the team since 2013, contributing to the Sox’ World Championship season in 2018.

The utility player has dealt with injuries during his tenure on the Sox, but has been a fan favorite.

A longtime contributor to the Jimmy Fund, Holt was brought to tears while reading letters from patients being treated at Dana-Farber in a viral video.

