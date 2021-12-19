LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift UMass Lowell to a 70-62 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday.

Justin Faison had 15 points for UMass Lowell (8-4). Kalil Thomas added 11 points and nine rebounds. Everette Hammond had seven rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-8). Nico Galette added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Johnson had seven rebounds.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)