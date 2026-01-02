SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away down the stretch to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-106 on Thursday night.

Brown shot 11 of 25, including 1 for 9 from 3-point distance, but made six free throws and added four assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The four-time All-Star has been on a scoring tear lately, pouring in 20 or more points in 12 of his last 15 games.

Derrick White had 16 points and seven assists as Boston improved to 3-1 on its five-game trip. Payton Pritchard added 16 points and six assists.

Sam Hauser hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, and Anfernee Simons scored 14 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan led Sacramento with 25 points. Dennis Schroder scored 18 and Keon Ellis added 16. The Kings (8-26) have lost four of five and nine of 11.

White’s tiebreaking 3-pointer gave the Celtics the lead for good, 93-90, with 10:45 remaining.

Sacramento pulled to 104-100 with 6:30 left before Brown converted a three-point play and White followed with another 3. Brown scored six points and White had five in an 11-2 run that gave Boston a 115-102 cushion with 2:50 to play.

Sacramento controlled much of the first half even though Boston connected on 10 3-pointers.

Precious Achiuwa had eight points in the first quarter to help the Kings erase an early eight-point deficit and lead 29-28.

The Celtics (21-12) trailed 61-56 late in the second but Brown made a pair of layups as part of a 6-0 spurt to end the half.

After Boston extended its lead to eight early in the third period, Sacramento put together its best surge of the night and took a four-point advantage before the teams headed into the fourth tied at 88.

Up next

Celtics: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Kings: Face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)