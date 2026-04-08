BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 35 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 113-102 on Tuesday night.

Brown has scored 26 or more points in his last 10 games. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and has had at least 20 in each of his last six games. Both played the entire fourth quarter.

With the win, the Celtics inched closer to locking up the No. 2 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. It also gave Boston a 2-1 win in the season series with the Hornets, who could potentially be its first-round opponent.

The Hornets led by 11 in the first half but were outscored 35-26 in the third quarter as Boston took a 90-87 edge into the final period. The Celtics limited the Hornets to 15 points in the fourth, when they built a 13-point lead.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 36 points, his second straight 30-point game.

Brandon Miller had 20 points. Miles Bridges added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Rookie of the Year candidate Kon Knueppel struggled, shooting just 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Hornets have two games remaining as they try to avoid appearing in the play-in tournament.

Up next

Hornets: Host the Pistons on Friday.

Celtics: Visit the Knicks on Thursday.

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