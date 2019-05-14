FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The “winningest” coach in United States men’s national soccer team history will be joining the New England Revolution as the club’s sporting director and eighth head coach.

Bruce Arena, a five-time Major League Soccer Cup champion, brings more than four decades of coaching experience to the team.

“Bruce is one of the most successful coaches in American soccer history, and we feel his commitment to excellence, track record of winning championships in Major League Soccer, as well as his success at the international level, makes him the best person to bring the Revolution back to MLS Cup contention,” Revolution Investor/Operator Robert Kraft said. “We have known Bruce dating back to the advent of MLS, and we have full confidence that he will raise the level of our club to the standard we all expect and demand.”

Arena, 67, will immediately assume all responsibilities as sporting director. The Revolution’s current technical staff will remain in place as an exact start date for Arena’s duties as the club’s eighth head coach is determined.

“It was evident when talking with Bruce that we share a vision for the future of the Revolution and we look forward to having him oversee our soccer organization,” Revolution President Brian Bilello said. “We believe that now is the time for a change in leadership and there is no one better suited to usher in a new era of success in New England.”

Along with his five MLS Cup titles, Arena also brings with him three MLS Supporters’ Shields, seven MLS conference championships, one U.S. Open Cup title and one Concacaf Champions’ Cup. He also holds the record for most wins by a U.S. men’s national team head coach with 81.

“In my conversations with the Kraft family and Brian Bilello, it’s clear that they have high expectations for the club and I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for me to create a winning culture throughout the Revolution organization,” Arena said. “Boston is a great sports town with a history of championship teams, and I am looking forward to working with the staff and players to make the Revolution a club that our supporters can be proud of and that can be part of the tradition of success in New England.”

Arena has formally coached various MLS teams, including D.C. United, New York Red Bulls and Los Angeles Galaxy. He currently holds a 202-121-89 record in MLS, winning three Cups in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

