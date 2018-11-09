Bruins announce goaltender Rask to leave team due to ‘personal matter’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask has been granted a leave of absence by the team due to a ‘personal matter.’

No other details on the reason for the leave of absence have been given.

Rask, 31, has had a sluggish start to the 2018-19 season, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage this year. Rask did not start for the Bruins in Thursday’s 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, but he relieved starter Jaroslav Halak after Halak surrendered 5 goals in just under 35 minutes of ice time.

Rask allowed another 3 goals in the loss. In his last start, against the Dallas Stars, Rask allowed one goal on 25 shots in the team’s 2-1 overtime victory.

The Bruins sport an 8-5-2 record and are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

