Bruins announce star center Bergeron to miss 4 weeks due to injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins have lost another player to injury this season, this time star center Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury in the second period of the team’s game against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 16. The Bruins have announced the injury is a rib and sternoclavicular injury and that Bergeron will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Bergeron, 33, is having arguably his finest offensive season as a member of the Bruins, with 9 goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 19 games. As the anchor of one of the best lines in the NHL, Bergeron has centered a trio of Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak to astounding results, helping Pastrnak to the league lead in goals.

Bergeron is also known for his defensive skill as a four-time Selke award winner, given to the league’s best defensive forward — tied for the most ever.

The Bruins have been besieged by injuries in the young season, as the team is also missing stars such as Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy as well as a litany of other defensemen. The team also recently lost goaltender Tuukka Rask due to a personal matter, though he has since returned to action.

The Bruins sit in fifth place in the Atlantic Division and eighth in the conference with an 11-6-3 record. They play at Detroit Wednesday before hosting Pittsburgh Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)