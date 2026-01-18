CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Lohrei scored two goals and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games.

Charlie McAvoy, Viktor Arvidsson and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored goals while Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves for the Bruins, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

David Pastrnak and Casey Mittelstadt had two assists each for Boston.

The Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit after one period with three second-period goals. McAvoy skated in from the point and beat Arvid Soderblom from 20 feet to cut Chicago’s lead in half at 1:58.

Lohrei converted Hampus Lindholm’s feed into the tying goal from the right circle at 14:51, and Arvidsson beat Soderblom for a 3-2 lead with 46 seconds left in the period.

Lohrei added his second goal 9:01 into the third, with Khusnutdinov redirecting David Pastrnak’s pass into a half-open net 2:01 later.

Soderblom stopped 18 shots.

Chicago scored twice exactly two minutes apart in the first period. Ryan Greene and Wyatt Kaiser beat Korpisalo on the stick side with wrist shots from the slot at 16:14 and 18:14, respectively.

Before the game, the Blackhawks honored their three Stanley Cup champion teams from the 2010s, with 29 players from those squads returning to pose with the Cup.

