Bruins’ Bergeron talks return to playoffs for Players’ Tribune

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins star center Patrice Bergeron is eager for his return to the NHL Playoffs.

In a story written for the Players’ Tribune titled, “Back Where We Belong,” the veteran forward talked about his excitement to be back in the playoffs after two straight missed postseason trips.

Bergeron also talked about what he went through in the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, which he played with cracked ribs and a punctured lung but says, “I’d do it all again.”

“I know a pain that hurts so much more than any of those injuries: The pain of not making the playoffs at all,” Bergeron said.

The Bruins are the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division and will face off in Ottawa against the Senators Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The team narrowly missed the postseason in the last two years.

Bergeron also discusses the challenges he had of coming into the NHL as an 18-year-old who barely knew any English.

“I pretty much only had the basics down: hello, goodbye, thank you, backcheck and whatever else I could remember from the English classes that I hadn’t paid enough attention to while I was growing up in Quebec,” he said.

Bergeron also talked about the team losing veteran head coach Claude Julien mid-season and how the team responded, Brad Marchand, and the expectations for this team this time around.

You can read Bergeron’s full article here.

