Carolina Hurricanes (46-25-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (30-37-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -207, Bruins +170; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes after losing 10 straight games.

Boston is 30-37-9 overall and 19-13-6 at home. The Bruins have a 12-19-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina is 16-17-3 in road games and 46-25-4 overall. The Hurricanes have scored 246 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 37 goals and 52 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 28 goals and 42 assists for the Hurricanes. Taylor Hall has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 0-9-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

