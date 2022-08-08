BOSTON (WHDH) - Hours after revealing the return of team captain Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins announced David Krejci will also be returning for the 2022-23 season.

Krejci spent last season playing for HC Olomouc in the Czechia league, after 15 seasons with the B’s.

The 36-year-old forward will now be heading stateside again thanks to a one-year contract worth $1 million, plus another $2 million in performance-based incentives.

Krejci has previously appeared in over 960 games with the Bruins, netting 215 goals with 515 assists.

News of Krejci’s return came after the Bruins announced that Bergeron had re-signed with the team, reaching a deal with Boston for $2.5 million.

