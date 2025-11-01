BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm will miss at least a few weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday.

Lindholm was helped off the ice after a collision with Buffalo’s Jordan Greenway in the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime victory Thursday. The 30-year-old Swede has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games.

Marat Khusnutdinov, who scored the OT winner against the Sabres, is set to center Boston’s top line against Carolina on Saturday. The Russian is in his first full season with Boston. He has a goal and an assist in eight games.

The Bruins also will be without defenseman Jordan Harris for at least two month following a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. Harris was injured in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Monday.

