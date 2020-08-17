Bruins continuing playoff push without goalie Tuukka Rask

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, guards the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins are continuing their push through the playoffs with a 2-1 series lead on the Carolina Hurricanes.

They are set to play Game 4 of the series without goalie Tuukka Rask, who opted out of the postseason hours before Game 3 on Saturday.

With Rask out, Jaroslav Halák subbed in during Game 3 and appears to be the starting goalie for the rest of the season.

“The mentality of whether or not you have Tuuks or Jaro in net doesn’t change too much,” defenceman Torey Krug said. “I think each guy has different strengths and weaknesses. Jaro tends to play the puck a little bit better, so as defencemen, it’s just about getting it to the right spot.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy briefly touched upon the possibility of Rask rejoining the Bruins for the postseason.

“As we said before, we support Tuukka. We wish him well. We want nothing but the best for him and his family,” he said. “Should circumstances change there where he feels he can come back to the club, then I think we’ll cross that bridge when we come and see what it involves.”

The Bruins and Hurricanes are slated to face off at 8 p.m.

