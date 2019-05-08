In this Saturday, May 4, 2019, photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy skates during Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Boston. According the Bruins, McAvoy has been suspended for one game for an illegal check to the head of Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson during Game 6 in Columbus on Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will be without one of their star defenseman during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Charlie McAvoy has been suspended for one game due to an illegal check to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Josh Anderson during Game 6 of the teams’ second round series in Columbus on Monday, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced.

“It was a hockey play,” McAvoy told reporters after the game. “I tried to finish my check in a legal manner.”

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety disagreed, saying that the “direct and forceful” contact McAvoy’s shoulder made with Anderson’s head was avoidable.

McAvoy was given a minor penalty following the second-period hit.

“I was penalized for two minutes and I served it and I just came back and tried to be an impactful player,” he said. “Fortunate enough it was a winning effort and, I mean, we’re going on to the next round.”

The Bruins went on to defeat the Blue Jackets 3-0, sending them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

