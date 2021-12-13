BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk helped give kids a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Medford Monday.

Each child, who attends the Boys & Girls Club in Charlestown, got a $100 gift card for the store. Grzelcyk grew up going to that club and said he understood the importance of giving back to the community.

“My dad worked at the Garden, too, so I kind of saw firsthand how the players interacted with — not only their own kids — but kids around the community,” Grzelcyk said. “And I know how much it means to them because I was kind of in their shoes at one point in my life. So it means a lot to me, too.”

